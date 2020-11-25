Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Where The Stone Falls quest: Who should you vote for as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire?

One of your decisions late on in the campaign is who to vote for as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Where The Stone Falls quest. We’d say there’s no right or wrong answer but in this case, there really is one very wrong answer. (We know, we installed him). Here’s what the outcomes are depending on who you choose as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It goes without saying by this point but spoilers for the Lincolnshire arc below so if you want to follow your gut, return to your controller now and we’ll pretend you never Googled the answer.

Who should you vote for as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

So you have three choices to vote for as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Bishop Herefrith, Aelfgar and the lovely Hunwald who doesn’t really feel like he would be able to manage his way out of a paper bag, let alone an entire county but here we are.

Meanwhile Bishop Herefrith seems like a good choice, doesn’t he? A man of the cloth... Apologizes to Eivor for being mean… Seems righteous enough... WRONG. Bishop Herefrith is a member of the Order of the Ancients. Choose him as Ealdorman in Lincolnshire and the arc will end, you’ll head home to Randvi with a skip in your step, only to find out later that he’s gone mad and you’ll need to go back and sort out the whole sorry mess.

Choose Aelfgar or Hunwald then and the Bishop will immediately show his true colours, lock you away and make you fight to get out. But should you choose Aelfgar or Hunwald? Well if you chose Aelfgar, Hunwald will move to Ravensthorpe along with his other half, Swanburrow. This means Aelfgar will make a perfect Ealdorman choice without having to worry about having to come back and murder Order of the Ancients members when you think you’ve finished.

