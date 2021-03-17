Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets you dress up Eivor as Altaïr

Assassin's Creed Valhalla now lets you dress up Eivor in Altaïr's classic outfit.

As first reported by Eurogamer, there's a brand new Godly Pack available to download for free for all Assassin's Creed Valhalla players. Included within this new pack is Altaïr's armor, the outfit of the original Assassin's Creed protagonist from the first game, which came out all the way back in 2007.

That's not the only thing that's contained within this new free download pack, though - 300 Opal, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's premium microtransction currency, can also be found within. That's enough to net you a smattering of smaller items from Reda's shop within Ravensthorpe.

This all follows after Ubisoft just released a big update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on March 16. Contained within this new update was the transmog feature, which allows players to change the way their armor and other items look for purely cosmetic purposes, but not everyone was happy with the way it was implemented.

It turns out you need to go to Gunnar the blacksmith in Ravensthorpe every time you want to transmog a piece of your gear and change its appearance, as well as shelling out a given amount of currency. This prompted fans to voice their displeasure with the feature on online forums, leading to a Ubisoft community manager stating that they would relay the concerns of the fans back to the developers. No changes have been promised, mind you, but it's a good sign that Ubisoft is listening to its player base.