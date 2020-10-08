Assassin's Creed Valhalla install size is surprisingly small, according to new Xbox store listing

A new Xbox store listing suggests the Assassin's Creed Valhalla install size is apparently only 50GB in size.

As spotted by GamerHeadquarters, the Microsoft store listing for the upcoming game of 2020 lists its "Approximate size" as 50.01GB, which - for comparison - is around half the size of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One.

Read more (Image credit: Ubisoft) Assassin's Creed Valhalla length will be shorter than Odyssey

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

However, this information doesn't specify whether that number applies to every console in the Xbox family (including next-gen consoles the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S), or just the Xbox One. The PS4 and PS5 sizes will also differ, so PlayStation fans shouldn't take this as a realisable gauge of how much space they'll need come launch day.

Given that Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is being "Optimised for Xbox Series X" with improved textures, resolutions, and ray-tracing tech, it's likely that the game will be significantly larger when running on the new hardware.

This 50.01GB number also presumably doesn't include the hefty day one patch that usually accompanies a release like this, addressing a number of bugs and hot fixes that Ubisoft will have identified after the game goes to gold press.

Basically, have more than just 50GB free on your hard drive if you're planning to pickup Assassin's Creed: Valhalla next month, but don't expect the game to be quite as large as something like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare either.