Assassin's Creed Valhalla game director reveals Eivor's home village

The home village for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 's protagonist, Eivor, was revealed in an art print shared by game director Ashraf Ismail.

As Eivor, you'll conquer and/or assassinate everyone and everything unfortunate enough to cross your path, but your no-doubt grandiose journey starts in a humble riverside village. "Spend a lazy Sunday fishing at the docks, consult with your war chief, or check on your people," Ismail says of the village. "Home is where the heart is."

Your home village serves as something of a hub throughout Valhalla. The details of this system are still somewhat scarce, but as we understand it, you'll develop the village as you continue your Viking journey. It sounds like a mix of Red Dead Redemption 2's camp, the citizen recruiting in Suikoden, and the ship lieutenants in Assassin's Creed Odyssey - or at least something along that axis. Anyway, the village element sounds cool, and as this new art shows, it's also quite pretty.

Given Valhalla's English setting, many are wondering what sort of environments we can expect to see, especially after the wealth of sights in Origins and Odyssey. From the looks of it, the main village is nestled in a multi-color forest and dotted with smaller shacks flanking a central hall. The fish racks, longboats, and docks sell the riverside aspect, and the castle ruins in the distance remind us of the conquering that needs doing. Most importantly, there's a cat in the foreground. Do the right thing and let us pet the cat, Ubisoft. Or failing that, let us catch fish and feed them to the cat. Please, I need this.