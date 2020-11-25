Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Who is the traitor in Essexe?

Another day in, another decision to make. This time it’s to work out who the traitor is in Essexe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla between Gerhild or Lork. It’s not easy to work out who is the traitor but with our guide, there’s no need to risk the consequences. They’re not too terrible truthfully, but you can avoid some bloodshed. Here’s who to choose and what the outcomes are when it comes to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla traitor in Essexe.

As you might expect, there are spoilers ahead for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Essexe arc so make sure you don’t mind seeing some minor plot points in your quest for the right human to blame.

Who is the traitor in Essexe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Gerhild or Lork?

Another traitor decision in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and this time it’s even harder than working out who had betrayed Soma. The Dane captain Rollo has agreed to take Estrid away on his ship but once you arrive at his camp, it’s in violent ruins and he has been betrayed. But was it Gerhild who swears her allegiance to Rollo? Or is it Lork who doesn’t quite agree with Rollo but is apparently loyal to his father?

While neither of them appear to have a good excuse for hunting rabbits when there is already plenty or meat at the camp, it is actually Gerhild who is the traitor. If you keep talking to them both, Gerhild will say she was off with a local soldier but Lork will admit that he hid in the bushes at the camp while the attack was taking place. This ties in with the patch in the bushes you could reveal by using Odin’s Sight and reveals that Gerhild is lying.

Make the right decision and Estrid will be taken away on the ship happily. Get it wrong and Gerhild will turn just before they leave and wound Estrid. She survives but it doesn’t look good and you’ll need to kill Gerhild to boot.

