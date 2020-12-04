Assassin's Creed Valhalla dev discusses Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S optimization

A Ubisoft developer has discussed how they optimized the latest Assassin's Creed title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In a new interview, courtesy of Xbox Wire, Ubisoft game director Eric Baptizat talked about the development of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and how the studio used next-generation technology to their advantage.

When talking about the benefits of the performance and power of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Baptizat mentioned how when you first play the game you immediatedly realize the constant 60fps making the whole experience feel better in traversal as well as with camera movement, he said, "On a gameplay point of view, it means that the responsiveness of your action is just instantaneous and everything feels more fluid."

Baptizat also touched on why the development team chose to focus on improved graphics and framerates as enhancement areas for Valhalla, he said, "The quality of the player’s experience is our core focus. It’s a great feeling for us to have more freedom to deliver unprecedented depth and level of detail in our games. On Xbox Series X we use a very sophisticated variable resolution temporal antialiasing to output a 4K HDR image at a consistent frame rate of 60 fps."

Additionally, the game director said that next-gen technology will allow Ubisoft to take a huge leap forward to fulfil their creative vision. He said, "Having the possibility to deliver gigantic open worlds full of content at the highest quality possible will help us to remove creativity boundaries. We are happy to see how far we can push those limits of the Next-Gen consoles and how creators are going to use this power to define new types of game experiences."

