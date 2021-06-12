Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings back Discovery Tour mode this Autumn

Explore the days of Viking past as Discovery Tour mode returns to Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a Discovery Tour mode as announced at Ubisoft Forward 2021

The new mode will be released this autumn and was announced alongside the official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC which is releasing this summer. In the new Discovery Tour mode, players will be able to take a deep dive into the history of the Viking age and explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without the threat of any enemies getting in their way.

The new mode will be free to all players who already own Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and is the third Assassin’s Creed game to implement this feature, after Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

