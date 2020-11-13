Assassin's Creed Valhalla best skills: What you should spend your skill points on

That foggy tree of options is intimidating so when it comes to the best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skills, it’s important to have a goal in mind. There are some absolutely key skills to unlock as fast as possible but also some off the beaten skill tree options that make combat even more satisfying. So we’ll break down some of the highlights here.

Whatever you do in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you’ll earn XP to fill that blue gauge in the top right corner but some activities will instantly deliver skill points. Legendary Animals hand over two upon completion, Standing Stone puzzles mean one, and so do Fly Agaric quests and Offering Altars. The good news is though that you just can’t go wrong on your skill tree as each skill can be reset individually or reset entirely so you can trial and error until you find the perfect combination for you.

Here is our breakdown of the best skills in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to spend those hard earned points on. We’ve broken it down by playstyle and shown you exactly where you’ll find it on the giant tree of options.

Advanced Assassination

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for... the stealthy

This one is probably one of the most vital skills in the game if you fancy celebrating the return of the hidden blade. The Advanced Assassination skill unlocks a mini game that means even high power enemies can be felled with a click of your murder gauntlet. All you have to do is press the assassinate button again when the marker is in the highlighted zone. It’s even possible to do this when it comes to bosses so stealth your way into a situation, get up high and try an old school air assassination for size.

Chain Assassination

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… the Brotherhood

This is another one for the stealthy but it also delivers one of the most satisfying animations in the whole game. Take down an enemy with an assassination and then highlight another Anglo Saxon and you’ll get another hit of the murder button. Tap RB and you’ll send an axe spinning through the air and straight into their skull. The camera even follows the weapon to its gory conclusion. Lovely.

Brush With Death

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… brawlers

Here’s a different Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill now and very much for those who can’t be bothered stealthing around in bushes. Given that the combat speed is on fast forward compared to Creed’s of old, Brush with Death means a perfect dodge just before an attack will slow down time. This gives you a few precious moments to rain down some light and heavy attacks like the Flash while the world is frozen. It’s a great little breathing moment to plan your next moves too.

Heavy Dual Wield

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… the tanks

If one long sword or flaming two-handed axe just isn’t enough, the Heavy Dual Wield skill will be right up your corpse strewn street. As you might expect from the name, this means you can hold two heavy weapons at once during combat and feels ludicrously satisfying to roar into the fray with Valhalla’s most OP weaponry. It is important to note that the damage dealt will be different from what it would have been with just one weapon equipped but who cares? Except your poor biceps…

Auto-loot

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… the lazy

It might seem a little thing but constantly pressing loot once you’ve killed everyone is an extra chore than nobody needs. Especially given the fact that nearly every enemy has a few pieces of silver and sometimes some essential rations that come in very handy in the heat of battle. The Auto-Loot skll means that anyone you murder with melee will automatically have their pockets pilfered. It’s even better than asking Alexa to do it for you.

Breakfall

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… the careless

Now, it’s vital to say that Eivor’s Breakfall skill is not quite as physics-defying as Kassandra or Alexios in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. When falling from a deadly height, the Breakfall skill is useful and will give you a roll to break your fall but you’ll still lose a chunk of health relative to the height. So no launching yourself off cliffs unless there’s water beneath them. It’s still essential though if you, like us, keep pushing Eivor off the wrong side of sync points. Sorry… I thought there was hay…

Battleground Bolt

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Best for… the violent

And finally another essential Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill for combat. The Battleground Bolt skill lets you pick up the weapons of downed enemies and throw them at other foes. Cue another ultra-satisfying animation as Eivor scoops up a spear or sword and launches it to its gory conclusion. Keep an eye out for dropped weaponry and a quick press of Y or Triangle will send it to instakill most foes. It makes a perfect addition that keeps combat constantly feeling fresh and satisfying. Well, not for those on the spiky end.