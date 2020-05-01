Assassin's Creed Valhalla actors revealed: Here are the 2 performers behind Eivor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has revealed the two actors behind its hero, Eivor.

Creative director Ahsraf Ismail has been teasing details for the game on his personal Twitter account , and one of his recent posts confirmed whose performances bring the female and male versions of Eivor to life. Meet Cecilie Stenspil and Magnus Bruun.

For #AssassinsCreedValhalla here are our phenomenal leads, Female and Male Eivor 🤩❤️Cecilie Stenspil - https://t.co/WqaAjH9d1qMagnus Bruun - @Magnus__Bruun pic.twitter.com/kfVfXSLqkIMay 1, 2020

Both Stenspil and Bruun are Danish actors, and the latter already has some experience portraying a Viking in England during the time of Alfred the Great's rule: Bruun plays a Danish warlord named Cnut in the series, which you can catch on Netflix if you want a preview of Bruun's Dark Ages acting performance.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will build on the RPG elements that the series has embraced in recent years, and it will also allow you to forge your own path as a Viking leader by making choices that determine the future of your clan. Ubisoft says the decisions you make both in combat and conversation will have far-reaching consequences - and you'll hear plenty of the actors in both parts of the game, though it will probably mostly be shouts and groans in the former category.

Ismail has also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will let you explore major UK cities like London, Winchester, and York . You'll also be able to explore Norway, though most of the game takes place in England across four distinct kingdoms. If all that already has you sold - honestly, the braided beards would be enough to put anybody over the edge - make sure you check out how to pre-order Assassin's Creed Valhalla .