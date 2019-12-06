Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection is out now on Switch

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection bundles together Assassin's Creed: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, and it's available now exclusively on Switch. The package includes all single-player DLC currently available for both games and some exclusive bonuses, and it'll run you $40/£40.

Black Flag released back in 2013 on PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, introducing a new pirate theme and seafaring gameplay and becoming one of the more popular entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Assassin's Creed came out the following year and retained the naval aspects of Black Flag but failed to leave the same critical and popular impression.

The Rebel Collection also includes all single-player DLC for Black Flag, including two substantial new stories: Freedom Cry and Aveline. Freedom Cry follows Adewale's journey after being shipwrecked, and Aveline follows an assassin and her efforts to recruit an escaped slave to the Assassin Order.

The Extra Content Pack included with The Rebel Collection CG trailers, concept art, the Assassin's Creed Awakening manga (volumes 1 & 2), and the first 55 pages of the Black Flag: The Lost Journal novel. Finally, the value-packed bundle includes 10 new and exclusive outfits.

With everything bundled into The Rebel Collection, not to mention the portability benefits, this seems like a pretty solid deal for the price.