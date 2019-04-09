Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance guide: How to find all the lovers in Greece

You could wander Ancient Greece looking to get lucky, or you could use this Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance guide to find all the lovers the game has to offer. There is quite the range of people to sleep with in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and sex can get you much more than just a warm glow and the Aphrodite's Embrace achievement / trophy. Many romance options involve missions of varying length and complexity that have some of the best moments in the whole game.

**Warning: There are mild story / location spoilers beyond this point**

Here are all the Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance options that we've found, and if we find any more lurking in the nooks and crannies of Ancient Greece (wahey), we'll update this guide:

Odessa

Mission 1: A Small Odyssey

Found: Odysseus's Palace in Ithaka

In a cage to the east of Odysseus's Palace, you'll find Odessa needing rescue. You'll have to escort her to safety, then to the palace itself, and eventually to her boat, at which point you'll be able to talk and flirt a little. Don't worry if you annoy her here, because you'll be able to build bridges later on when you meet her again.

Mission 2: A Family Ordeal

Found: A small, unnamed, farm to the east of Megara, Valley of King Lelex in Megaris

Turns out that Odessa's little odyssey has taken her back home to look after her sick father. She needs you to gather some herbs and a mixture from a merchant because she couldn't possibly leave him on his own. Once you've done all that, return to her and you'll find her being attacked by some bandits. Flirt your way to the next mission.

Mission 3: A True Story

Found: Odessa's farm to the east of Megara, Valley of King Lelex in Megaris

Odessa is being linked to the Leader and it's up to you to find out how, by heading over to the Leader House in Megara and searching for clues. Once you've found all of them, head back to her for a sexy reward.

Alkibiades

Mission 1: Oil and Love

Found: Perikles residence, Greater Athens, Attika

On the trail to finding your mother in the main storyline, you'll have to attend a party being thrown by Perikles in Athens. One particular fellow you need to get some information from is called Alkibiades. Now, he's quite the character, and honestly if you want some romance in your assassin's life, there are few funnier and more memorable than this guy. Especially because it all starts with a goat. Seriously.

Before he starts talking, you'll need to fetch Alkibiades some oil, and I'm sure you can guess what he needs it for. Return to his chambers and he'll gladly take the oil from you, but also let you in on the party if you want to. And obviously you do, because he's hilariously brilliant.

And there you go, romance and a goat. Happily, you can meet Alkibiades several more times during your story, and even spend a few more cheeky nights - or afternoons - with him.

Auxesia

Mission: Age is Just a Number

Found: Temple of Apollo, Grand Mount Parnassos, Phokis

Now this one might not appeal to everyone, but if a feisty older lady is more your style then you need to seek out Auxesia. She's lurking need the Temple of Apollo and needs your help to source some ingredients for a love potion to make her aging husband want to bang her again. She needs a deer's tongue and a bear's scrotum - as you do - to make her magic.

Well actually, it turns out, there's an option where all she needs is you - much to the relief of her husband - so head on back and clear your schedule.

Lykaon

Mission 1: Helping a Healer

Found: The Chora of Delphi, Sacred Lands of Apollo, Phokis

Oh Odyssey you little devil, playing on our doctor/patient naughty fantasies. Lykaon is a bit of a handsome devil, all curls and beauty marks who also happens to be an incredibly decent human being. Not only will this side quest get you some male love, but you also find out some more about Kassandra's / Alexios' backstory too, which might break your heart a bit.

Lykaon needs your help finding some mandrake herbs, which he'll then parcel up for you to deliver to various villagers around the Chora of Delphi. Turns out he is rather lovely, but also very alone. (Not for long, wink wink, nudge nudge), but that's because of his grandmother, who happens to be the very same oracle that told your dad to drop you and your sibling off the side of a cliff.

Mission 2: Sins of the Past

Found: Follow Lykaon after you help him with the herbs, or at a small house to the west of the Chora of Delphi, Sacred Lands of Apollo, Phokis

Surprise, grandma's been kidnapped by some "strange men", which you'll discover once you've investigated her house. Keep on flirting with doctor boy while you're doing it.

Mission 3: The Unkindest Cut

Found: Given to you once you've finished Sins of the Past

You have to help Lykaon rescue his grandma, Praxithea, from the nearby Farmhouse to the west of the Sacred Lands of Apollo. Go in, kill all the dudes there, free her, and then escort her to safety. It's here that it all gets a bit "I'm sorry, what?", but rest assured that after all that drama, all Lykaon wants to do is 'chill' with you.

Kyra / Thelatas

Mission 1: Trouble in Paradise

Found: Given to you by Barnabas during the story

Heading over to Mykonos means you can start one of the best sidequests in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. This multi-part sidequest involves two key characters - Kyra and Thelatas - both of which are potential romance opportunities.

First though, you've got to find their hideouts. There's one in a cave underneath the city, which you can access via the giant well just to the right of the Tavern in Mykonos City.

It's here that you'll first meet Kyra, the rebel to Thelatas's Spartan chic. She asks for your help with a man called Poldarkes, who's been terrorising Mykonos. She'll ask you to follow her to help take out some Athenians on the beach, which is where you'll meet her lover boy - or your future lover boy - before returning to their hideout.

It's here that you'll have to make a choice between siding with Kyra or Thelatas, and that will affect your romance options. Picking Kyra basically means you're limiting your options to her - although she is amazing - but with Thelatas there is the option of being with both.

For now, I've only done the Kyra line, but we'll update this guide with the Thelatas option at a later date.

Kyra Mission 2: Kyra with a Cause

Found: Given to you after Trouble in Paradise is completed

If you pick Kyra, she will task you with going to Delos to destroy Athenian War Supplies and weaponry. But when you return, that's when the romance really starts, even though she's with Thelatas.

Kyra Mission 3: Bleeding Hearts and Stolen Money

Found: Outside Porphyrion Cave, Tavern Point, Mykonos

Next up we're hitting Poldarkes where it hurts - his wallet - by looting the nation chest with Kyra. However, it's the chat afterwards where things really get dangerous... in the flirting department.

Kyra Mission 4: The Goddess of the Hunt

Found: Outside Porphyrion Cave, Tavern Point, Mykonos

Now it's just a case of going to find Kyra again, heading off on a little hunt to kill some ibexes and then finally letting the romance happen. What a magical moment.

Zopheras

Mission: Not my Mother's Daughter

Found: Temple of Athens in Sparta, Lakonia

A mother needs you to teach her frustrated Spartan daughter how to be a better woman, so you're going to train her. Starting with running, although she's not exactly keen. Flirt your way to the race. After you've run, go back and talk to her to start a horse race. Again flirt you way to reasoning with her, and off you trot.

Once you've raced, it's all about the romance. She knows a special place with a view that she wants to show you, so just follow her there in order to finish her, err, training.

Aikaterine

Mission 1: An Actor's Life for Me

Found: Perikles' residence, in Athens, Attika

If you want to get a little theatrical with a fling with a muse, you'll need to go on quite the adventure beforehand. Near the start of Chapter 8 in the story (so quite the trek through the main odyssey line), you'll get a quest called An Actor's Life for Me, which asks you to speak to Aristophanes, who is trying to put on a play to ridicule Kleon. Turns out his star actor, Thespis, is missing, and of course it's up to you to go find him.

Head on over to Thespis' house, where you'll need to do a bit of detective work to discover what's happened to him. He's down at the tavern being forced to drink, poor fellow. You'll have to pay off - or otherwise dispose of his guard - and then, after you've carried his drunk ass home, Thespis will reveal that he needs his muse in order to perform. Here we go!

Mission 2: A-musing Tale

Found: Given to you by Thespis after finishing An Actor's Life for Me

Head on over to the House of Aphrodite where you'll find Aikaterine lounging on a blanket, very muse-like. And although the conversation basically jumps straight into suggestive talk, before you can start flirting, she wants you to take out the Commander who's threatening her life.

Rhexenor happens to also be a Cultist, so prepare yourself for a bit of a slog to kill him, all his men and get his dagger. But when you've done all that, head back to Aikaterine to be suitably rewarded.

Roxana

Mission 1: Sparring with Roxana

Found: Settlement west of Hermit's Summit in the Thermal Springs, Hydrea

When you first meet Roxanna, she's in training for a big fight called the Battle of 100 Hands. She wants you to train with her, so to prove your mettle you must spar with her. There's a little room for flirting, but then it's straight onto the next challenge. Archery.

Mission 2: Archery Practice

Found: Rolls straight on from Sparring with Roxana

Straight into some archery with Roxana we go, fighting off a pack of wolves on the volcanic beach. Flirt like heck towards the end, then prepare yourself for a run.

Mission 3: Foot Race

Found: Given to you after finishing Archery Practice

It's all about the flirt from here on, but you will have to run to the top of the mountain before you can get a little slice of Roxana. But once you do, it's romance from there on up on Lover's Leap.

If you want, you can meet up with Roxana again and actually participate in the fight, but that's it for the romance I'm afraid.

Daphnae

Mission 1: The Daughters of Artemis

Found: At the Temple of Artemis in the Sacred Lands of Apollo, Phokis

This one is a bit of a complicated one as there's an entire multi-part sidequest that you'll need to complete in order to get your nookie. You'll actually be able to get her quest fairly early on, as it's called the Daughters of Artemis quest line.

The first step will see Daphnae asking you to go and kill the giant Kalydonian boar in the northern part of the Sacred Lands of Apollo, who sends lots of smaller boar to attack you while you fight him - not annoying at all.

Mission 2: The Goddesses' Hunt

Found: Given to you by Daphnae

Take back the pelt to her and she'll give you not one, but seven quests, asking you to kill various legendary beasts and return the pelts to her:

The Hind of Keryneia (level 16)

The Nemean Lion (level 22)

The Kretan Bull (level 33)

Kallisto the Bear (level 37)

The Erymanthian Boar (level 38)

The Lykaon Wolf (level 38)

The Krokottas Hyena (level 39)

Work your way up the level ranks, kill all of these creatures and return to her each time and you'll be able to flirt your way to kisses, but unfortunately that's all you're going to get. If you want to find out what you get instead, you're going to have to finish the quest for yourself. #spoilers

Xenia

Mission: A Pirate's Life for Me

Found: Temple of Athena Nedousia in Pirate's Revenge, Keos

Once you've done the main story quest with Xenia, a new questline will open up, which has a shiny trophy / achievement at the end for completing. You'll need to find a number of items using treasure maps and other clues, and trust me, it's quite the labour intensive mission.

We've got a full guide to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline so we won't outline it here, but just make sure to choose the romance dialogue option as much as you can throughout the quest in order to be able to see her private collection of trinkets at the end.

The Blacksmith

Mission 1: Family Values

Found: In the city of Opous, in the northeast of Red Lake Bay in Lokris

Hilariously, this particular conquest isn't even important enough to be given a name, aside from simply "The Blacksmith". The mission starts with meeting a man called Supideo (you can guess his intelligence level), who has locked himself in a cage because the Oracle foretold that he would kill his father. He asks you to fetch the sword that he left with the Blacksmith, and it seems like one of the only ways to get it back is to have sex with him... after fetching some flowers that will fix his own 'sword' first mind you.

This one feels a bit seedy, I'm not going to lie.

Mission 2: Confiscated

Found: Given to you after you return the sword to Supideo

There's no more romance from here on, but it's worth continuing this little side quest just to hear the line:

"You killed his mother and f*cked his pater".

I honestly nearly spat out my tea.