Assassin's Creed Odyssey Northern Traveler's Set is a cozy Valhalla tie-in

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a new set of gear that's a clear nod to Assassin's Creed Valhalla .

The Northern Traveler's Set was revealed in Odyssey's latest set of patch notes . It looks like the item pack will include a complete armor set (though we only get a look at the chest, head, and a little bit of the arm armor in the teaser image), and it also includes an axe. The Northern Traveler's Set includes lots of warm fur embellishments and a cowl to keep the Nordic snow out of your armor.

It may not be the most practical gear for warm Mediterranean adventures, but it will be a nice way to prepare for your upcoming transition to Viking life. Ubisoft says it will reveal more details for the Northern Traveler's set, "such as availability and unlock conditions, in the near future". Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes place several centuries before the dawn of the Vikings as we know them today, so you probably won't meet any yourself. Then again, Assassin's Creed can always bust out glitches in the Animus and weird alien stuff to help out if it looks like history might get in the way of the story.

In a recent interview with Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt, he teased that Valhalla will expand the series' unique take on mythology to the Norse pantheon.

"For people who've been with us for a long time, the ancient pagan gods like Minerva and Juno and Jupiter, they were represented as this first civilization," he says. "They weren't actually gods. And I think players who are going to come into Valhalla can expect that it's similar to how we treat the Norse Pantheon as well. I don't think you'd be led astray if you started thinking that."