Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have 25 "unique" enemy types

Prepare to employ a few different combat techniques in Assassin's Creed Valhalla , as the open-world viking RPG will boast 25 distinct enemy archetypes, each with different strengths and weaknesses.

We'd already heard talk about the latest Assassin's Creed entry having more enemy variants than any of the previous titles, but in a new interview with GamingBolt , narrative director Darby McDevitt gave an exact number. "Eivor will have to face a great variety of enemies," McDevitt said.

"Not only does Assassin's Creed Valhalla feature 25 different enemy archetypes, we also implemented a defense system, so players can take advantage of enemies' weak points to open them up to brutal finishers," he added. McDevitt also clarified some of the ways in which enemies will challenge players, including teaming up with each other for "special attacks" and taking advantage of objects in their environment. Others baddies will adapt to your own fighting style in real-time and react accordingly.

Unsurprisingly, all those different enemies result in an incredibly violent game. Fortunately, your enemies aren't the only vikings with a repertoire of deadly skills and weapons to defend themselves. Our hands-on Assassin's Creed Valhalla preview makes note of the wide variety of combat customization options.

"It seems like there's going to be plenty of ways to customise your combat style though, with three different strands to upgrade and align yourself with. Skill trees for Wolf, Bear, and Raven expand across a literal sky full of interconnecting constellations, with weaponry that is also aligned to the same animal focuses," our own Sam Loveridge writes.