How to find and beat the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Minotaur

There are four mythical beasts to kill in Odyssey and the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Minotaur is one of the hardest to defeat. Not only do you have to do quite a lot to even get near and find him, he's in Messara so you you have to be at least level 35 to even get there. Even when you reach the required level in Assassin's Creed Odyssey it's a tricky fight, so settle in with our Assassin's Creed Odyssey Minotaur guide and prepare to tame the beast.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips | Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets | Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele | Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur | Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops | Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa | Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx | Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline | How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey | How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

How to find the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Minotaur

In Messara, you'll need to head to the region of Minos's Legacy to an area called Knossos Palace. The mission that you need is called Myths and Minotaurs, which definitely gives you a clue as to what exactly you'll be exploring with this one. You'll meet a young boy called Ardos, whose father has gone into the Minotaur's Labyrinth and not yet come back.

In order to get the key to get into the Labyrinth, and eventually the Minotaur himself, you'll have to do a number of sidequests in and around Messara, which will sit in your quest screen under the header Of Minotaurs and Men.

One of the things you'll need to talk to a collector aka a hoarder about the labyrinth, who will go ask you to get Theseus' armour. There are various parts to Theseus' armour of course, and they do seem to suggest you need it to defeat the Minotaur, but it's only blue armour with no bonus perks for a full set, so don't worry about it too much.

You'll also need to free Ardos' caretaker, which is a fairly straightforward affair. But, there's also finding the Swordfish, who is described as a dangerous man, but is more of a pesky hideaway who's gone a bit mad. You'll have to speak to some villagers, do some quests for them and then eventually his hideout will be revealed.

After you've killed him, and done all the other quests, you can return to Ardos - who's had the key the entire time, the little mischief - and you'll finally be able to enter the Labyrinth.

How get through the Minotaur's Labyrinth

Now it comes to getting through the Labyrinth itself before you can get to the Minotaur. If you want you can find Ardos' father along the way, but of course as is this Odyssey, that choice is up to you. Ardos has been a little pest, after all.

As soon as you enter the Labyrinth, Kassandra (or Alexios) will alert you to a glowing string that Ardos' father used to navigate the Labyrinth. Follow this and it'll take you to him - although unfortunately he didn't make it - but it won't actually take you all the way through the Labyrinth.

From Ardos' father's body, turn back on yourself and then leap across the gaps from where the glowing rope kinda comes to a stop. From here you'll need to keep following the path around, turning every time you see some skulls on sticks. Nice. Thankfully, it's not too long, and you'll find some treasure along the way too, just keep on the path, slide under and jump over some obvious obstacles and you'll be facing the Minotaur in no time.

How to beat the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Minotaur

When it comes to facing the Minotaur there's nothing special that you need to do, but I would try and keep your distance if you can because of his ridiculous axe swing and ground pound. Arrows work well - particularly fire arrows. And dodging, lots of dodging.

When his health gets to halfway down, he'll smash up the arena somewhat to make it much, much smaller. Thankfully though his attack patterns don't change, so just keep doing what you were doing before with the arrows and the dodging, sneaking in some direct attacks when his back is turned. Easy, right?

When you've defeated him, you'll be able to get the Piece of Eden that's hiding in his horn, and return to Ardos to give him the bad news about his pater. He'll toddle off with his caretaker though, and you'll get a Minotaur figurehead for your ship, and the Minotaur's Labrys (aka his massive axe), which gives you 25% more damage dealt to elite and boss enemies, as well as a new engraving that makes your Overpower Abilities only cost one adrenaline point.