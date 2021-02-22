Netflix sets release date for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead has a release date – the zombie heist movie is heading to Netflix on May 21.

The movie, directed by Zack Snyder, follows a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21.Teaser this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/sIgDoz6rmzFebruary 21, 2021

This is Snyder's first movie since 2017's Justice League, which he stepped away from due to a family tragedy. His long-awaited director's cut, Zack Snyder's Justice League, is finally set for release on March 18 on HBO Max (and it will be available to stream worldwide on the same day, too).

“The movie is bonkers but in a great way," Snyder recently said. "I’m super happy with what we did and just how, like, genre-destroying it is, in a great way.” Apparently, there's "a couple wide shots where there’s like an army, like a Lord of the Rings style zombie horde". This isn't Snyder's first time at the undead rodeo, so we've got high hopes – his debut feature was 2004's Dawn of the Dead, an action-packed zombie movie written by James Gunn.

When he took to Twitter to reveal the release date, Snyder also announced that the movie's first teaser will be released on Thursday – this will give us our first glimpse of the movie, so stay tuned for that.

While we wait for Army of the Dead to hit the streamer, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to watch right now.