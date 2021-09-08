Aquaman 2 director James Wan reveals first look at Patrick Wilson in the sequel

Aquaman 2 director James Wan has revealed the first look at Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master in the sequel – and the former king is looking pretty different from the last time we saw him.

"I found this guy [Patrick Wilson] stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression. #Aquaman," Wan wrote in the caption to the post, which you can see below.

At the end of Aquaman, Ocean Master, AKA King Orm, was arrested and taken away, leaving Jason Momoa's Arthur to take the throne of Atlantis. So far, the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been kept under wraps, so it's hard to predict if Orm will continue to be a villain or if he's switched sides – but from the looks of things, the character hasn't been having an easy time either way. Considering the long, scraggly hair and beard, it's safe to assume he's remained imprisoned.

Ocean Master isn't the only character to get a new look, either. Wan has also unveiled a new stealth suit for Aquaman, inspired by the comics. "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's 'blue suit,'" Wan wrote on Instagram.

"Well, the first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that's partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world," Wan recently told our sister publication Total Film. "People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

Aquaman 2 is due to release December 16, 2022.