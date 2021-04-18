Apex Legends leaker reveals details about an unannounced new character

A trusted Apex Legends leaker and dataminer has revealed more details about a new character they believe is on the way to the Legends' roster.

According to Biast12, although we don't yet know much about Pariah's look or personality, they come with the tactical ability to throw a 15-second sonar grenade "revealing enemies in its area of effect" and the passive ability to see enemy health bars, as well as offer immunity from stunning effects.

The passive also provides immunity from rival Pariah SDM devices, which is their ultimate ability. The SDM releases "a flurry of steam in all directions" but renders Pariah "unable to move". It also "causes burn damage directly to health" instead of armor.

Pariah Abilities :)Ultimate:Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move, Steam causes burn damage directly to healthTactical and Passive under this tweet↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/qp7xpB8cP3April 14, 2021 See more

While they stopped short of showing us the images, we also got a taste of Pariah's Legendary skin names, too, including Secret Service, Lost Archive, Phantom Edge, and Chimera.

That said, we don't think Pariah is next up; Biast12 is convinced that Valk will be the next character to drop, probably alongside Season 9.

ICYMI, Apex Legends recently reached a major milestone, cruising past 100 million players .

Developer Respawn Entertainment thanked the community that helped it reach this point with a montage filled with player clips and as well as a rundown of the game's roster of Legends. Right at the end of the video was a message suggesting the studio is "just getting started" on the development of its battle royale, but just before that is a glimpse of what some players think might be the new Season 9 map.

Last month, dataminers discovered evidence that Titans could be on the way to the game . Even more recently, Respawn senior writer Ashley Reed told fans that the studio was working to "integrate Titanfall", into Apex, while game director Chad Grenier said that " a ton of Titanfall [is] coming back into the game " in Season 9.