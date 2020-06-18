Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam later this year

Apex Legends is making its way to both the Nintendo Switch and Steam this fall. Better yet, Apex Legends will support crossplay on all platforms, so players on Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One can all play together.

EA confirmed the news during today's EA Play Live stream, and this is big news, especially for Switch players, who have been making clear their hopes of seeing Respawn's free-to-play battle royale make its way to Nintendo's console for a long while now. Way back in April 2019, Apex Legends Project Lead Drew McCoy acknowledged their fans' wishes for a Switch port but stopped short of committing to anything.

It's also exciting to see EA finally begin to bring more games to Switch more generally, as there's only a handful of EA-published games on Nintendo's portable console at the moment. Apex Legends is also among the very first EA games to support crossplay, just after Need for Speed Heat got an update that allowed cross-platform earlier this month.

Also announced during today's event was a new time-limited mode called Lost Treasures, which will focus on Crypto. The event will go live on Tuesday, June 23. The event introduces mobile respawn beacons, limited-time cosmetics, and a new Crypto-themed Town Takeover.

