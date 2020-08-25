Another new hero is joining Marvel's Avengers post-launch

Marvel's Avengers will reveal another new playable hero during the September War Table stream, according to an official press release.

The next Marvel's Avenger s War Table will take place on September 1 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. According to Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, "the presentation will include numerous world-exclusive reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero."

As GamesRadar previously reported , Spider-Man was announced as a PS4 and PS5 exclusive post-launch character earlier in the month. The web slinger will join Marvel's Avengers in early 2021, bringing a familiar but fresh take on Peter Parker who will evolve with the latest global threats and alongside the Avengers. We also reported that Hawkeye will join Marvel's Avengers in a free post-launch update, in a version of the character drawn specifically from the My Life as a Weapon comics by Matt Fraction and David Aja.

While Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have given us no clues as to what hero will join the impressive cast of heroes, Marvel's Avengers beta files reportedly point to She Hulk and Kate Bishop as DLC characters . Could one (or both) of the heroes be announced at the September 1 War Table, or will it be an entirely unexpected announcement? Stay tuned to find out.