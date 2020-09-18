Another internet celebrity is getting a Cyberpunk 2077 cameo

YouTuber and former journalist Alanah Pearce is joining the cast of Cyberpunk 2077. In a tweet last night, Pearce, who worked at IGN until 2018, announced that she had voice and modelled an NPC in CD Projekt Red’s upcoming release.

In a follow-up video, Pearce said that she wasn’t allowed to reveal much information about the character or the quest associated with it, but could confirm that she would be specific to the Nomad lifestyle. Fittingly, then, you can find her - complete with her two cybernetic arms - pottering around in a junkyard on the outskirts of Night City.

Pearce says that she was first approached by CDPR shortly after leaving IGN. As well as voice-over work, which Pearce suggests was pretty gruelling, the process of bringing her character to life required her to send pictures of herself to the studio, from which they’ve built the new character.

Far from a newcomer to the world of voice-acting, Pearce has previously appeared in Gears 5 and Afterparty.

CD Projekt is also no stranger to filling its sci-fi world with well-known faces. As well as Pearce, fellow YouTuber Jesse Cox will also feature as an NPC. Elsewhere, even more famous faces have already confirmed they’ll be showing up - there’s no forgetting Keanu Reeves’ significant involvement in the game, and pop-star Grimes was also confirmed as an in-game musician. Given the sheer volume of famous faces that appeared in Death Stranding, it wouldn’t be surprising if CDPR was attempting a similar feat for its own game, so be on the lookout for a few more recognisable NPCs.

