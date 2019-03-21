Another day, another Avengers: Endgame toy leak – but this one potentially teases one of the movie’s biggest face-offs

Avengers: Endgame obviously has a lot going on. The whole snapping half the universe to death thing might have something to do with that. But one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has a personal vendetta with Thanos after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Namely, he got his ass whooped so bad, that he didn’t do anything for the entire movie. You know who I’m talking about – and what looks like a genuine toy leak is teasing a rematch between the pair. Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame may be ahead.

As spotted by RembrandtLockwood on Reddit, there’s a new Funko Pop supposedly on the block. It’s one of those fancy two-packs, too. Thanos and Hulk are sharing a box, with the Jade Giant also wearing one of those white get-ups from the second Avengers: Endgame trailer, so, if you want to believe it, it’s not something pulled from Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s easy to look too much into these things, but Infinity War also came bundled with a “Movie Moments” range which showed Thor and, also, Captain America facing off with the Mad Titan during the course of the movie. There’s a history for this sort of two-pack. This seems like it’s going down the same path, especially if they’ve been bundled together. I.e. we’re getting a big old scrap between two of the hardest-hitters in the MCU.

So, who’s your money on? Thanos showed he wasn’t messing around in the first fight, beating Hulk to within an inch of his life before he was saved by Heimdall and sent back to Earth. It hurt him so much that Bruce couldn’t unleash his inner Hulk at any point during Infinity War.

This time, though, things could be different. He’s got the might of the Avengers at his back, and a Hulk (hopefully) willing to lay the smackdown on ol’ grape face himself. Judging by the picture, there’s no Gauntlet in play this time, either. So, yeah, my money’s on Hulk.

