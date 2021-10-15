Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards drop November 5 - here are all the cards confirmed so far

The Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards are coming very soon, and will be adding a whole new suite of characters to the Animal Crossing universe.

Arriving on November 5, Nintendo states that there are 48 cards in the collection and will include "characters previously not on amiibo cards as well as new ones". Each pack will contain six cards.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards are launching on November 5, the same day as Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 and the premium Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC.

There's no word on whether you'll be able to pre-order the packs at all.

We'll update this page whenever any retailer links go live.

Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards list

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Out of the 48 cards in Series 5, 33 of those on offer have already been confirmed as part of the Animal Crossing Direct. Here are all those revealed so far:

Orville (Special)

(Special) Wilbur (Special)

(Special) C.J. (Special)

(Special) Flick (Special)

(Special) Daisy Mae (Special)

(Special) Harvey (Special)

(Special) Wisp (Special)

(Special) Sherb (Goat villager)

(Goat villager) Megan (Bear villager)

(Bear villager) Dom (Sheep villager)

(Sheep villager) Audie (Wolf villager)

(Wolf villager) Cyd (Elephant villager)

(Elephant villager) Judy (Cub villager)

(Cub villager) Raymond (Cat villager)

(Cat villager) Reneigh (Horse villager)

(Horse villager) Niko (Special)

(Special) Wardell (Special)

(Special) Sasha (Rabbit villager)

(Rabbit villager) Ione (Squirrel villager)

(Squirrel villager) Tiansheng (Monkey villager)

(Monkey villager) Shino (Goat villager)

(Goat villager) Mario (Hamster villager)

(Hamster villager) Petri (Mouse villager)

(Mouse villager) Cephalobot (Octopus villager)

(Octopus villager) Quinn (Eagle villager)

(Eagle villager) Chabwick (Penguin villager)

(Penguin villager) Zoe (Anteater villager)

(Anteater villager) Ace (Bird villager)

(Bird villager) Rio (Ostrich villager)

(Ostrich villager) Frett (Dog villager)

(Dog villager) Roswell (Crocodile villager)

(Crocodile villager) Faith (Koala villager)

(Koala villager) Tom Nook (Special)

On the actual pack, there are also images of Lottie, Isabelle, Tommy and Timmy Nook, K.K. Slider, and Label, which could make out another five or six of the 48 cards on offer with Series 5.

We'll update this article when we know more.

