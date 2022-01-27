Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp gets big visitor update and new subscription service

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has received a substantial new update which ups the visitor count from eight to sixteen alongside plenty of other new additions.

In a new video from the Nintendo Mobile YouTube account, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players got to see all the new things coming to their campsites from today. The first major new addition to the game is the new campsite visitor allowance which has been increased from eight villagers at a time to now sixteen.

Following this reveal, the major update announcement video then goes into detail about the new Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp smart device widget. This wallpaper decoration will change in real-time, depending on what time of day it is, and present players with the date and a small message from the villagers each day. The widget also acts as a shortcut to the mobile game so players can jump into the campsite quicker than ever.

The next thing coming to the app is the Pocket Planner. This in-game diary contains things like in-game events, villagers’ birthdays, and item information. If this sounds like exactly something you want from Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - it gets better. Players can also upgrade the Pocket Planner with the Merry Memories Plan - for just $0.99/£0.79, you can purchase new planner designs, and customize it to your liking.

That’s not all though, as players who upgrade the Pocket Planner can purchase exclusive stickers for the diary as well as link the app to your device’s in-built pedometer to count all of your steps in real life. Subscribers will also get exclusive in-game perks like seasonal event rewards and 20 bonus leaf tickets per month.