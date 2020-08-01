All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle items to collect

Roll up, roll up to the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle. Our favourite dodgy fox art dealer is branching out and has set up a stall in the plaza each Sunday to sell you a random celebration item to go in line with August's Sunday fireworks shows.

While Isabelle will gift you a new set of boppers each Sunday morning (bulb, heart, flower, and star varieties) in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll want to collect all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle items to really get in the fireworks spirit. It's from Redd you'll get the likes of sparklers, balloons and more.

How it works is that you'll pay 500 Bells at Redd's Raffle booth to pull a random number and receive the associated prize. Below, you'll find all of the items listed and the number they are assigned to for the Redd Raffle.

All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Redd Raffle items

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1 - Red sparkler

2 - Blue sparkler

3 - Fountain fireworks

4 - Bubble blower

5 - Uchiwa fan

6 - Pinwheel

7 - Tweet

8 - Blue balloon

9 - Red balloon

10 - Yellow balloon

11 - Green balloon

12 - Pink balloon

