Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise players "may experience bugs" if airport gates are left open

Animal Crossing New Horizons' first and final paid DLC , Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise , has only just gone live, but it seems some players have uncovered a troublesome bug with the new content.

It's a peculiarly specific issue, but if you ask to remodel a resident's home whilst your airport gates are open, you "may experience gameplay bugs".

"Animal Crossing New Horizons players who own the Happy Home Paradise DLC may experience gameplay bugs if they visit Resident Services and ask to remodel a resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open," Nintendo explained via a thread on Twitter yesterday.

"We recommend players to not attempt to remodel an island resident’s home while the gates at their airport are open. As long as the airport gates are closed, you should not encounter these gameplay bugs when remodeling residents’ homes on your island."

If you encounter these gameplay bugs, please end your play session, close the game and re-launch it. Your save file will not be affected. A patch to fix this issue will be released this month. We apologise for the inconvenience. For more info: https://t.co/feODoMYCHe[3/3]November 5, 2021 See more

If you do happen to trigger the bug, Nintendo suggests you "end your play session, close the game and re-launch it", assuring players that "your save file will not be affected".

Nintendo apologized for the issue and says a patch to fix this issue will be released this month, but stopped short of confirming when the patch might be available, or how, exactly, the bugs manifest in the game.

