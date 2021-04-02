Animal Crossing: New Horizons April video bursts with blossoms and invites you to prom

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is ringing in April with the latest entry in its "Exploring" video series, giving you a preview of the low-key delights you'll find around your island this month.

The most obvious change that you'll likely see the second you step out of your house is the arrival of cherry blossom season . Hardwood trees across your island are bursting with colorful pink flowers (which is funny, because actual cherry trees in-game are softwood, but it's fine) and you can even catch the petals drifting around the island use them for crafting materials. Keep an eye out for presents drifting by to find the recipes if you don't already have them - and don't forget that Animal Crossing: New Horizons balloon-popping trick if your slingshot breaks.

Speaking of things that mark the joy and ephemerality of youth, you can also pick up Prom items and clothes throughout April only: you'll find the Prom sash, wall, and flooring at Nook Shopping, and a bunch of special clothes at Able Sisters so you can get dressed to the nines.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out on March 20, 2020, which makes April the first fully repeated month for players who have been living island life from the beginning. Whether this is your first or second chance, you'll want to keep an eye out for the Guppy and Atlas Moth. This is also the first time you'll be able to dive for sea pineapples this early in the season, since diving was added to New Horizons in June .

Fun fact: we now know what kind of printer Tom Nook uses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

