Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom is back along with new seasonal items

Now that Spring is fully underway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Nintendo has added a range of new items to welcome in the season.

First of all, players will notice that a few trees on their island have started to resemble cotton candy as cherry blossom season kicks off from April 1, make the most of it while you can though as the trees will return back to their usual green hue by April 10. During this time, players will be able to catch floating cherry blossom petals and use them to craft Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes .

As for the new items added to the game this month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to pick up the Forsythia potted plant item from Nook Shopping for 1,000 bells. This item is to celebrate the South Korean annual holiday of Singmogil, which encourages South Korean citizens to plant trees.

The highly anticipated prom items are also being added to the game today which consist of sparkly dresses, tuxedos, tiaras, dance shoes, and masquerade masks - which will be available at the Able Sisters throughout the month. Nook Shopping is also offering a Prom sash, Prom wall, and Prom flooring for players to host their own events. Fans of this collection better get shopping as it’ll only be available until the end of April.

Later in the month, to coincide with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day , players will be able to pick up the Cool Globe item from Nook Shopping between April 15 - April 22 for 2,300 bells.

Meanwhile, players can enjoy the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Easter event on April 4. Some players may have already encountered the mysterious mascot Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zipper T Bunny hopping around their island to promote the event a week before it starts. For fans of this event, make sure to collect all of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes in order to receive the special prize at the end.