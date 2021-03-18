I'm not ready to face the return of Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Eggs are coming. In the river, in the ocean, and yes, even in the rocks. Everything you do, everywhere you go: Eggs. And what's that sound? The gentle whoosh and whistle of a balloon soaring overhead – if the sky can't escape the egg invasion, then how can any of us hope to? All of this will make complete sense if you were playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons this time last year, when Zipper T. Bunny and their ever-staring eyes arrived on the island for Bunny Day.

The announcement of the occasion's return on April 4 came alongside the reveal of Nintendo's next big update , which will bring Sanrio-themed Amiibo goodness, an anniversary cake to celebrate a year since the game's release, whoopee cushions for a spot of April Fool's humor, and much more. As a long-time fan of the series, I'm all too aware that Animal Crossing has always followed the seasons, and repetition is inevitable as we enter into another year. But even with this knowledge, I'm still in no way prepared for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day to make a comeback.

Not so egg-cellent

I know I'm not alone in my lack of excitement about Bunny Day's upcoming return. I've already seen memes doing the rounds about the impending arrival of the yellow, overall-wearing rabbit. The general consensus is that this Bunny Day mascot is actually someone wearing a rabbit costume, as evidenced by the big old zip you can see on their back. Every now and then, when you're out of their line of sight, you can even occasionally see them break character and stop joyfully bouncing around. There's something so unsettling about not knowing who's under that costume, but whoever it is will have to once again hop in front of resident services for as long as we're around… I do sorry for them, too.

Zipper T. Bunny aside, the true horror of Bunny Day is the veritable egg invasion the event brings. Eggs take over all of the little daily tasks that make up my morning routine. Suddenly, eggs replace your fish, pop out of rocks instead of stones, or iron, or - heaven forbid - a coveted gold nugget, and sky presents will start to haunt your every waking hour as the telltale sound of a balloon overhead whooshes past far more frequently than they normally would. Of course, there's always a chance that improvements have been made to make the eggs less pervasive the second time around, but I'd rather just forego any eggs so I can keep fishing, and actually get excited to pop a balloon when a present floats on by.

I wonder if I would fear the return of Bunny Day quite so much if it hadn't come at the very peak of my playing time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event was one of the first we ever saw in the game, following its release on March 20, 2020, just as the UK and parts of the US had only recently entered into lockdown. When Bunny Day dropped its eggs on us, the reality had really started to sink in that I wasn't going back to the office anytime soon. Like many of you, I retreated into the warm, fuzzy world of Animal Crossing like it was a virtual safety blanket – offering a sense of security and comfort I had rapidly lost in reality.

I can't understate how grateful I am to have New Horizons in my life. It helped me through some of the hardest months of the past year in a way that no other game could.

If I hadn't been leaning on the game for support, and playing quite so many hours in a day just to get through, would I still feel the same about Bunny Day? Of course, that's a question I can't really answer just yet. I still play New Horizons every day, but now it's weaved into my morning routine; I only play for around 30 minutes to check-in on my villagers and perform my everyday tasks. Maybe, with less playtime, I'll come to appreciate the event more... but it's hard to feel excited about it.

When the snow melted away in New Horizons, and the island shifted back to the greenery of Spring, I started to feel uneasy. How did we already get back here again? In a sense, I think I'm finding it hard to accept that Bunny Day has come back around because it's a reminder of the fact that I'm still in my flat on my own in lockdown 12 months later. What was supposed to be two weeks of working from home has become a year. I know many people are harboring similar feelings, and it's tough, in a lot of ways, to think back on just how much has changed since we first met Zipper T. Bunny.

Still, even with the unwelcome reminder and an uneasy feeling I can't quite put into words when I think about the return of Bunny Day, there are a lot of new features and exciting things to look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The event itself will even bring with it some new themed items you can buy from Nook's Cranny; no eggs required. Despite Bunny Day, I can't understate how grateful I am to have New Horizons in my life. It helped me through some of the hardest months of the past year in a way that no other game could. And I know it will continue to help me through the coming weeks as it always has. Eggs be damned.

