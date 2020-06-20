An unannounced Crash Bandicoot game has popped up on a Taiwanese rating website

An unannounced Crash Bandicoot game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has appeared on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee .

"Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli," the English part of the description says (thanks, Gematsu). "The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible."

Interestingly, the game – which has traditionally only been available on PlayStation consoles – is listed as coming to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the latter also be compatible with the upcoming Xbox Series X .

Of course, news of a new Crash Bandicoot game shouldn't come as a complete surprise. As Alex recently reported, Activision starting to be teasing the existence of new Crash Bandicoot game a couple of days ago , via a mysterious puzzle sent to members of the press, including us here at GamesRadar+.

The parcel - which arrived last week - contained a box with the following message: "A little something to help you pass the TIME [from] Your Favourite Bandicoot."

Funnily enough, a mysterious mask similar to this one appeared in a PlayStation trailer last year , following CoCo as she pursued Crash in the characters' infamous racing karts.

Cover image credit: Gematsu.