Among Us free for a limited time in the Epic store sale

Among Us is currently free to download and keep forever for a limited time from the Epic Store.

The Epic Mega Sale that's taking place on the Epic Games Store has a bunch of deals available and starting today, until June 3, players can claim Among Us for free. Once claimed, the game is linked to the player's account and free to keep forever.

This year saw Among Us get a brand new Airship map that was originally revealed at last year's The Game Awards 2020. You've probably heard of the game due to its overwhelming rise in popularity last year thanks to people discovering it via Twitch.

The game originally launched in 2018, but picked up traction throughout 2020, eventually reaching nearly half a billion players last year. The popularity saw developer Innersloth cancel sequel plans and instead update the original.

It became so popular on Twitch that everyone was seemingly streaming the multiplayer detective game, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who accumulated a number of over 400,000 viewers. This year, Innersloth community director, Victoria Tran joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play the game.

The Epic Mega Sale currently has a number of deals available, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hades, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Also included is Borderlands 3 that has been confirmed to have cross-play on all platforms except PS4 and PS5. At least, not yet.

The Epic Mega Sale also allows players that jump into the free-to-play shooter Rogue Company to receive a Deadly Apparition Starter Pack for free until June 17. As the sale progresses, more free games are set to be revealed, so keep an eye on the store for even more freebies.

