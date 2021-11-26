Amazon UK Black Friday gaming mouse deal sees Logitech G903 price knocked down by £72

One of the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals on sale right now, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is down from £129.99 to £57.99 at Amazon UK: a 55% reduction in price and a steal for one of the best gaming mice currently on the market.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the G903 anywhere at time of writing, and it's definitely worth considering if you're looking to build a new gaming PC setup, or if you're just trying to make the most out of the current Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals. The Logitech G903 has 140 hours of battery, less than 1MS response time, 25,600 DPI, reactive RGB lighting and an ergonomic, ambidextrous design that focuses on customisation for comfort's sake, with up to eleven customisable and programmable buttons to make it your own.

Of course, if Logitech's your brand, we've seen plenty of their products on sale right now, with both Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals bearing their name. The popular Logitech G213 is going for just £31.49 on Amazon UK too, a 48% reduction down from £60, and worth considering if you're looking for something effective and affordable.

Of course, that's just two of many deals out there right now, and while we've listed all the details you could need on the G903 below, you can also check out our hub on the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, where we've listed the best from every retailer and brand available right now.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse | £129.99 Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse | £129.99 £57.99 at Amazon

Save £72 - The G903 is a particularly popular gaming mouse, which makes this 55% discount all the more impressive. Its long battery life, customisation power and ergonomic design make it a standout in the market.



