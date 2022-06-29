Ahead of rumored God of War Ragnarok June news, Cory Barlog asks fans to "please be patient"

As fans hope for news on God of War Ragnarok with increasing desperation, producer and Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog is asking them to please be patient.

"Dear all," Barlog says in a tweet, "if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me. So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. We make games for you. We get to make games because of you."

dear all,if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me. so please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxFJune 29, 2022 See more

Barlog's tweet comes after rumors of a June 30 announcement for God of War Ragnarok. A few weeks ago, Bloomberg reported that Ragnarok was scheduled to launch in November 2022, and that Sony was "expected to announce the release date later this month."

Last week, newly-popular leaker The Snitch tweeted (opens in new tab) a God of War gif with the caption "11110" - as that number can be translated to 30 in binary, observers began to expect a Ragnarok announcement on June 30. Serial leaker Tom Henderson appeared to address the rumors on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier today, suggesting that if an announcement were to land on June 30, "not even a gameplay trailer" would be part of that announcement.

Barlog has been relentlessly teasing fans over the past month as the rumor mill has grinded away. But earlier this week, he jokingly tweeted that "nothing I say ever means anything. I am a meat popsicle." Does that defuse rumors or make them worse? At this point, I have no idea.

In response to a fan saying that the community had been patient for Ragnarok news over the past nine months, Barlog said (opens in new tab), "I hear you. Wish I could fix that today. Know that I and the team are trying to fix that asap."

There are plenty of big upcoming PS5 games outside of Ragnarok.