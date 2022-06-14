God of War Ragnarok's Cory Barlog is teasing fans over delay rumors

As rumors swirl around God of War: Ragnarok's release date, the creative director at Sony Santa Monica is starting to tweet mysterious teasers.

Yesterday, Twisted Metal and (original) God of War director David Jaffe tweeted that he had heard conflicting reports on God of War: Ragnarok's planned 2022 release. "50/50 at this point," Jaffe said. "Man, when are they gonna announce that date?!"

In response, Sony Santa Monica creative director and Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog tweeted "wait, what?" with a gif of Kratos emerging from the darkness. He followed that up with that meme gif of Ryan Reynolds coyly smiling. (You know the one.) These were Barlog's first tweets in nearly three months.

Numerous rumors have been circulating around the Ragnarok release date since the run-up to events like Summer Game Fest. Some sources claimed that the game had been delayed to 2023, though Sony never publicly backed away from the planned 2022 launch.

According to a more recent report from Bloomberg, however, Ragnarok is "planned for release this November." The report suggests that Sony plans to announce the final date sometime later this month.

Sony's recent State of Play broadcast focused on third-party games and PSVR, so Ragnarok was never expected to make an appearance there. Many fans were hopeful for a reveal at the opening Summer Game Fest broadcast, but that obviously did not come to pass.

Hopefully we'll know more by the end of June.

