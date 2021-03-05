After shocking WandaVision finale, Marvel Comics' Darkhold event could finally open up

After the dark magic spellbook Darkhold appeared in Disney Plus' WandaVision (spoilers, especially for that last WandaVision episode), an obvious question is… hey, what happened to Marvel Comics' planned Darkhold event starring the Scarlet Witch?

Originally announced to begin last summer, Darkhold would've been an ideal comic for fans of WandaVision to turn to between each episode - and now as fans are ravenous for more. We'll leave the Monday morning quarterbacking to others; instead, we've looked for answers, and found some that point to Marvel Comics' Darkhold event coming out later this year.

What is Marvel's The Darkhold comic event?

(Image credit: Greg Smallwood (Marvel Comics))

Announced 12 months ago for a planned June 2020 debut, Darkhold Alpha #1 was the first in a planned seven-part magic-themed Marvel Comics event with the Scarlet Witch assembling a team of heroes to fight Doctor Doom, who had re-discovered the Darkhold.

"Darkhold sees Doctor Doom unearth the ancient Darkhold, a text written by the elder god Chthon, and unintentionally opening a passageway for Chthon to return to our dimension," reads Marvel's description of the event. "To enter Chthon's dimension and fight him, the heroes must read from the Darkhold, which drives them insane."

Darkhold Alpha #1 was announced as by writer Steve Orlando and artist Cian Tormey.

Darkhold Alpha #1 was to be followed by five character-specific one-shots with each of Wanda's recruited heroes (Iron Man, Wasp, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, and Blade), then wrapping up with Darkhold Omega #1.

Why didn't Darkhold come out as planned?

Darkhold Alpha - and all comics across the board - were put on hiatus due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but while almost all titles were later rescheduled this was one of the precious few that remained on the bench. One of those, Infinite Destinies, was recently rescheduled for a 2021 debut and now it seems Darkhold Alpha may be on the cusp of the same.

When will Darkhold be released?

(Image credit: Greg Smallwood (Marvel Comics))

"Hopefully there's news soon!" Orlando tells Newsarama. "I wish I could tell you a bit more now, but for now all I can say is you'll be seeing this story in the future, and what I've seen of it is incredibly exciting. Cian Tormey has done picture-perfect work for our little trip into madness."

Amazon has listed a collected edition of this Darkhold event for a January 25, 2022 release date - which if that holds, would presumably mean the issues would mean sometime between June 2021 and January 2022.

Marvel has not responded to our inquiries about Darkhold.

Darkhold is one of several 2020 Marvel titles that never came out - and we can't blame Agatha for that (or can we?).