Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie casts Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar

Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar have joined Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy, Spaceman, Deadline reports. Carey Mulligan has previously been confirmed to star.

Spaceman follows an astronaut (Sandler) who's sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust as he finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together – which just happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Mulligan will play Sandler's character's wife, but Dano and Nayyar's roles haven't been confirmed.

Johan Renck, the Emmy-winning director of the HBO series Chernobyl, will direct the movie. He's also directed episodes of Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Vikings, and he's an executive producer on the upcoming The Last of Us TV show . The movie's host of producers includes Channing Tatum.

Dano is an actor with a hefty resumé, including There Will Be Blood , Little Miss Sunshine , and 12 Years a Slave . His other upcoming roles include The Riddler in The Batman , Matt Reeves' reimagining of the Caped Crusader, and a character inspired by Steven Spielberg's father in a movie based on the filmmaker's childhood in Arizona. He previously worked with Mulligan on his directorial debut Wildlife, which she starred in opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

Meanwhile, Nayyar is best known for his role in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2007 to 2019. He's currently shooting the series Suspicion, an upcoming series for Apple TV Plus starring Uma Thurman.