Abandoned PS5 app launches later today

The Abandoned PS5 app, which will give players their first proper look at the upcoming game, launches later today.

In a recent tweet, developer Blue Box Games confirmed that "the Realtime Experience patch will be available universally on August 10th." Access to the app kicks off at 12:00 PDT/15:00 ET/20:00 BST, but according to Comicbook , PS5 owners can pre-load the experience right now.

As for what you can expect from the experience, it's still not completely clear. Blue Box says that there'll be an "opening teaser as an introduction," and that players will "get a glimpse to [sic] 'what you see is what you play', along with some announcements to look out for."

In a prior thread , the developer said that the Realtime Experience will offer a look at the "high-end graphics'' on offer, but will also give players the chance to experience gameplay. The studio says that features like this have only been made possible by the PS5's SSD, and that while you'll be able to find the content included within the experience online after the event, the app will provide the best experience.

The arrival of the Realtime Experience comes at the end of a difficult few months for Abandoned. Rumours that the game and its developers were fronts for the next Hideo Kojima project have been swirling since the title's announcement. Blue Box has consistently denied those rumours , but the extra attention caused plenty of distraction that game director Hasan Kahraman says had a negative impact on development .

For the projects we know a little more about, here's our list of upcoming PS5 games.