A special edition Xbox One X with 2 games and EA Access for £379? The world's most powerful console has never been cheaper

Hours away from the official beginning of Black Friday, all eyes are on Microsoft to provide some lucrative Xbox One X offers as part of its slate of Black Friday game deals, and the latest sales on Amazon UK are already some of the best we've seen so far.

Right now, a bunch of Xbox One X bundles are going for less than £380 on the online retailer, the most notable of which is the Gold Rush Special Edition bundle, which comes with an exclusively themed 1TB version of the console, the Deluxe Edition of Battlefield 5, Battlefield 1943, and a month's subscription to EA Access.

Given a standard 1TB Xbox One X usually goes for £420 alone on Amazon UK, and Battlefield 5 literally came out yesterday, this is an absolute steal of a bundle, worth it for anyone interested in picking up Microsoft's powerhouse of a console in time for Christmas.

But this Xbox One X bundle isn't the only one selling for under £380 on Amazon. UK customers can also pick a standard 1TB model up with a copy of Fallout 76 or Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 together, for those who prefer their racers to their shooters.

These are probably the best Xbox One X bundle deals you're going to get this Black Friday, and the console's recently been receiving extra TLC as the clear frontrunner when it comes to running Red Dead Redemption 2 in all its 4K glory.

Speaking of which, the Black Friday 4K TV deals are in full swing, so if you're looking for a model to accompany your new Xbox One X purchase, do take a look at the latest offers via our expert buying guide, updated daily to bring you the very best sales online. And if you want more Microsoft, here are the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deals.