A Spamalot movie based on the Monty Python musical is in the works

A Spamalot movie is in the works at Paramount, based on the Tony award-winning Monty Python musical of the same name, Deadline report.

The theatre show is itself adapted from the classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Originally, the Spamalot film was at Fox, but the Disney acquisition put it on the back burner.

The script has been penned by Monty Python member Eric Idle, with songs from Idle and the musical's composer John Du Prez, and will be directed by Casey Nicholaw – who also already has a connection to Spamalot as the Broadway show’s choreographer. Plus, Idle is a producer on the film, so Monty Python fans can relax knowing the movie is in safe hands.

If you haven’t seen Spamalot, it’s not just a version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail with added music: it’s got a fair few differences, so we can expect something unique – though, of course, iconic elements like the Knights Who Say "Ni!" and the "just a flesh wound" Black Knight are present in the musical. The original Holy Grail movie starred Monty Python’s John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Idle, along with Connie Booth, and was directed by Gilliam and Jones.

There are no casting details for the Spamalot movie yet, or a release date, though Deadline reports the plan is to start casting now and get filming started this year. With all the pandemic-induced disruptions it’s hard to predict release dates, but hopefully we’ll be seeing King Arthur and his knights confront a Killer Rabbit sometime in the near future.

Until then, check out all of 2021’s movie release dates and our roundup of the 40 greatest Monty Python sketches.