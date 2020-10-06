A next-gen Arkane collection might have just been leaked by a ratings board

A new listing by the ESRB might have outed the existence of a collection of Arkane games bound for the Xbox Series X/S.

Earlier today on the ESRB's website, a rating emerged for the "Dishonored and Prey The Arkane Collection." According to the listing, this is a collection made up of four first-person games, all of which are being ported to the Xbox Series X.

Given the lengthy name of the product, it's likely the collection includes three Dishonored games, and 2017's Prey. The three Dishonored games would be Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and the standalone Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. It's unclear whether a potential Prey port to next-gen would include the Mooncrash DLC.

It's interesting that the Arkane collection is only rated by the ESRB for release on the Xbox Series X. Microsoft did purchase Arkane parent company Zenimax Media earlier this year, so while it's entirely possible that the collection could be an Xbox exclusive, it's more likely that this is just a small error by the ESRB's website, as was the case yesterday when they listed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time for release on the Xbox Series X only.

The prospect of Arkane's stellar games on next-gen consoles is reason enough to be excited for the next console generation. The thought of playing Dishonored or Prey in 60 frames per second makes that wait for Deathloop just a little less painful.

Despite Microsoft's recent purchase of Bethesda, Deathloop remains a console exclusive for the PS5. The time-bending shooter will release for the PC and PS5 at some point in Q2 2021.

For a complete look at all the additional games confirmed for Microsoft's next-gen console, check out our page on the upcoming Xbox Series X games.