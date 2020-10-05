Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time looks set to launch on next-gen thanks to a ratings listing

According to a new listing by the ESRB, it looks like Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is heading to next-gen consoles.

Over on the ESRB's official website, a new rating for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time surfaced today. If you look under the 'Platforms' section of the ratings page, you can see that Xbox Series X is listed as a platform for Toys For Bob's revival of the orange raccoon.

This is certainly solid proof of the latest Crash game coming to next-gen consoles. As of last week, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launched for both the Xbox One and PS4, so it's easy to assume that the game would also be coming to the PS5, were Activision to port it to the Xbox Series X/S. In his glowing review of the game, Alex wrote that it's the "Crash game you've been waiting two decades to play."

Of course, this is hardly the first time a ratings board has outed the existence of an unannounced game port. Just last week, the Taiwanese video game rating board let slip that a host of classic Metal Gear games were being re-released for the PC.

Crash Bandicoot 4 launched just last week, after a long wait for a true to sequel to the original Crash Bandicoot trilogy, it looks like the Bandicoot will be heading to the next-generation in record time.

If you're still working your way through the latest (and greatest?) Crash adventure with the titular bandicoot and pals, you can head over to our Crash 4 hidden gems guide for a complete list of every hidden gem location in the game.