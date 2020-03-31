A Modern Warfare 3 Remaster could soon follow today's surprise launch of Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is apparently in the works at Activision, marking the third and final game in Infinity Ward's original FPS trilogy to receive the remaster treatment for current generation hardware.

The rumour comes via noted Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution, who tweeted yesterday that a remaster of Modern Warfare 3 has been "worked on for a while now", though was unable to clarify Activision's release plans for the project.

MW3 Remastered has been getting worked on for a while now too so I wonder how/when that's going to dropMarch 27, 2020

This news follows on from perhaps the least surprising "surprise launch" ever, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is (almost certainly) landing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One later today, featuring a fully updated version of the campaign from Infinity Ward's 2009 shooter, with its multiplayer maps rumoured to eventually be integrated into last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot.

If you're into the idea of more Call of Duty remakes and remasters, then I have more good news. Call of Duty 2020 is rumoured to be a reboot of the Black Ops series from that franchise's original developers, Treyarch, which last worked on 2018's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The title, already confirmed to be releasing later this year (presumably as a crossgen release for PS5 and Xbox Series X), could do for Black Ops what last year's modernised reimagining did for Modern Warfare, though we'll have to wait a while before we officially learn the details. We'll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

