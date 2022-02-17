Megan Thee Stallion to star in A24's R-rated musical version of The Parent Trap

A24 has announced their first ever musical comedy, an R-rated romp titled F*cking Identical Twins.

According to Variety, the film is an adaptation of a two-man stage show written and performed by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. The story draws direct inspiration from The Parent Trap, whose 1961 inception and 1998 reboot follow identical twin sisters who switch places as part of a secret plan to get their parents back together. F*cking Identical Twins instead tells the story of identical twin brothers who decide to switch places in order to reunite their parents.

The adaptation has been in pre-production since 2016, when Chernin Entertainment first acquired the rights to the two-man show. Chernin will produce and co-finance the full-length feature alongside A24.

Jackson and Sharp will write the script and star as the titular twins. The impressive cast includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Broadway legend Nathan Lane, and Will & Grace's Megan Mullally. No confirmation has been given as to who the actors will play. Megan Thee Stallion is the standout among the announced ensemble, as the musical comedy will mark the Grammy winner and recent college grad's first ever foray into film.

The movie will feature original songs by Jackson, Sharp, and composer Karl Saint Lucy. Marius de Vries will serve as executive music producer alongside Fiora Cutler, who has signed on as the film's music supervisor. Borat director and Seinfeld staff writer Larry Charles is set to direct.

