9 must-have Xbox Series X accessories for new console owners

There's nothing quite like the feeling of seeing a shiny new system underneath the tree, though Xbox Series X accessories can go a long way to personalizing and optimizing your new gaming setup. Your mind is probably racing with the possibilities of exactly 'what's hot' this holiday season when it comes to the Microsoft side of the coin. That's why we're here to help with our picks for essential Xbox Series X accessories to help you get the most out of your new console.

Whether you've got a rough idea of what your ideal Xbox Series X accessories might look like, or looking for a place to start, we've covered everything below from the best Xbox controllers to the best Xbox Series X headsets and everything in between. We've considered most budgets here, so you're bound to find something on the more affordable side of the scale to improve the quality of your gaming experience as well.

If you're interested in more savings around your new system, then we're also rounding up some of the best Xbox Series X bundles and deals. For a more general overview, however, we've got you covered with our Christmas sales guides as well.

Xbox Series X accessories in the Christmas sales

1. Xbox Wireless Controller

(Image credit: Microsoft)

While your Xbox Series X does come with its own gamepad, you'll need an extra Xbox Wireless Controller of some description in order to play co-operatively, or competitively with your friends and family. Fortunately, there are many colors and styles available to add a touch of personality to your setup, most of which retail for $59.99 though prices will vary based on design.

A few options available to you besides the standard black are shock blue, electric volt (yellow), pulse red, and robot white. We're personally quite fond of the 20th-anniversary special edition model for $69.99 with its translucent black shell showing the internals akin to the first system in the family.

2. Turtle Beach Recon 500

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

As great as gaming in front of the TV is, an Xbox Series X headset is instrumental for those wanting to hear and be heard in high fidelity. Out of all the options available on the market for Xbox accessories, the Turtle Beach Recon 500 offers incredible audio and microphone quality at a budget price. We're comfortable recommending this model to anyone after a sleek looking, and high performing, headset. Keep in mind, however, it is wired.

3. PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox

(Image credit: PowerA)

With its modest asking price, the PowerA Dual Charging Station is a no-brainer for those wanting to keep their controllers juiced up and ready to go at a moment's notice. There's a neat LED light strip to indicate the battery percentage, which not only looks cool but is actually useful, too. If you've been after a convenient place to store your gamepads, then the PowerA Dual Charging Station will do the trick; it's one of the more practical Xbox Series X accessories in our roundup, that's for sure.

4. Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox

(Image credit: Segate)

We all love games, and in this digital age it seems like we just can't enough of downloading titles to our console. The Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox has all the space you need in order to store titles on without having to constantly make room for a new disc or download installation. While you will need to transfer game files over from the drive to the console, it takes far less time than downloading from scratch would.

5. Zadii Hard Carrying Case for Xbox

(Image credit: Zadii)

It's a lesser-thought-about Xbox Series X accessory, but If you're planning to visit friends or family with your new console, then the Zadii Hard Carrying Case offers ample space and protection for the system. There's a specifically molded shell to gently accommodate the console and two controllers, with specific compartments for all accompanying cables. You'll find it available for $71.99 / £90 at Amazon.

6. Hori Fighting Commander Octa

(Image credit: Hori)

Do you have a love of fighting games but can't get on with the stock Xbox Series X's D-pad? That's where the Hori Fighting Commander Octa comes in. It's been specifically designed for the platform to offer precision in a range of 2D and 3D fighters, especially with its 6-button layout, and octagonal D-pad. It's perfect for those late night Tekken 7 bouts and vicious Mortal Kombat matches.

7. Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X 1TB

(Image credit: Seagate)

While it's quite the investment as far as Xbox Series X accessories go, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed memory unit designed to work effortlessly with the Xbox ecosystem. You can play all of your games on there which doubles the storage that the console ships with. If you've got the extra cash to make some substantial headroom on your system, then it's a worthy option.

8. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's arguably the best value proposition in gaming right now, especially considering the fact that tonnes of games are going straight to Game Pass Ultimate on day one, such as the recently released Halo Infinite. You've got instant access to hundreds of titles on the system, as well as PC, and even your phone via streaming.

Available at Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Walmart

9. PDP Gaming Remote Control for Xbox Series X

(Image credit: PDP)

One of the best things about the Xbox Series X is its capabilities as the center of your home media setup. This is achieved through the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, combined with the 4K streaming options available on the platform. The PDP Gaming Remote Control is a dedicated accessory specifically developed for the console to help navigate through the system's menus with ease. What this means is that you can keep your Xbox Wireless Controllers charging while still being able to kick back with your favorite movies and TV shows. You'll find it at Amazon for $14.99 / £20.

Maximize the visual capabilities of the console with the best TV for Xbox Series X and best monitor for Xbox Series X.