24-hour Pokemon Sword and Shield livestream will reveal new Pokemon next week

Looks like we'll get a chance to see some new Galar region Pokemon ahead of Pokemon Sword and Shield 's debut on November 15. On Friday, October 4 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST, a livestream called The Pokemon Live Camera will seemingly unveil some forest-dwelling critters.

According to the official Pokemon Sword and Shield site , The Pokemon Live Camera will "broadcast live footage for 24 hours from a camera set up in Glimwood Tangle - a strange forest located deep within the Galar region." Those tuning into the livestream will be helping Sonia, Professor Magnolia's research assistant, as she observes the forest and learns about the Pokemon who live there.

"I'm sending this message because I could really use your help with some research I'm doing," reads Sonia's message, "Next week, a camera will be set up in a strange forest here in Galar." According to the site, "you may notice things that surprise you." Some new Pokemon, perhaps? Seems likely.

The livestream won't be hosted on the official Pokemon Sword and Shield site, but on Twitch. Clicking on the video will bring you to the official Pokemon Twitch channel , where a screen displaying the livestream date lies dormant.

We've already met some very interesting Galar Pokemon, including a ghost-type Pokemon made of team named Polteageist, a seagull-looking Pokemon named Cramorant, and a knightly version of Farfetch'd known as Sirfetch'd. Check out the current Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex here. I've got a feeling this Glimwood Tangle livestream will add to that list.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be available for Nintendo Switch on November 15 2019.