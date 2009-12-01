2010 Blog Awards: Best Gossip Blog

The nominees for Best Gossip Blog are;
Oh No They Didn't!
Site which relies on user driven celebrity gossip to stay ahead of the pack.
PerezHilton
Number one columnist and self-prescribed Queen Of All Media gets amazing access and inside tips
Gawker/Defamer
Juicy gossip from the combined powers of Gawker and its Hollywood-specific blog, Defamer.
Popbitch
Fantastically catty, British-based blog casting a brass eye over pop culture.
TMZ
Mega-blog with moneybags corporate backers. TMZ was the first to find out about Jacko's death.
Vote for your favourite movie gossip blog