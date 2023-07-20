Uh oh, it looks like Walmart is canceling Starfield Constellation Edition pre-orders

Starfield fans are starting to panic as it seems Walmart is canceling some of their customers' pre-orders for the Constellation Edition of the upcoming game.

The first inkling we got that something could be going on at Walmart was from a post over on the Starfield Reddit. One fan shared a screenshot of their pre-order for the Starfield Constellation Edition which, instead of featuring the usual $299.99 charge, now said that the pre-order had cost them $0.00 - which understandably sent alarm bells ringing.

After this, another user shared their experience with pre-ordering through Walmart writing: "Got an email, text, then a phone call from Walmart an hour ago. They told me my preorder was canceled on accident following a customer support call I had a few hours prior." The rest of the post explains that they too had received the $0.00 email and called up customer service to find out if their pre-order was still expected to release in September.

"They assured me the order was still going to arrive and my card would be charged upon receiving the item," the post continues, but an hour after this conversation, the Reddit user says they received another text, email, and call, so contacted Walmart customer service again. This time around, this Starfield fan was told that their order was canceled "accidentally" and that there was no way to amend it, leaving them without an active pre-order now.

Another instance we've seen of this is from Twitter user @LmameGeek who reported receiving the very same $0 email from Walmart on July 19. Once again, they got in contact with Walmart customer service to check what the email meant only for them to say that the Starfield Constellation Edition was "out of stock" so the store canceled and refunded the order for them. This has got to be so devastating for those who were excited to receive the special edition of the game upon its release in September.

. @Wario64 , it seems Walmart cancelled my "Starfield: Constellation Edition - PC" pre order, I just received a notification that I got a full refund, but the status is not cancelled, the price is just 0 :DI chatted with Walmart's chat and they confirmed.@StarfieldGame pic.twitter.com/bvEyhV9PtsJuly 19, 2023 See more

It's a weird thing to happen to multiple Starfield players, some fans have a theory that it could be because Walmart took more pre-orders than they can accommodate for - similar to other retailers and game pre-orders in the past - but there hasn't been a statement from the retailer yet, so this is just speculation. If you haven't already, we suggest checking your Walmart pre-order so you're not left disappointed on September 6.