UFC Fight Night live stream: Hall vs Strickland start time, fight card, and more

The UFC Fight Night live stream with Hall vs Strickland will take place tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on ESPN+. Though that's just the main card, if you're interested in catching the entire event, the Prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Previous UFC Fight Night weeks were all about the Bantamweight division, now, tonight's event is all about the Middleweight fighters for some true heavy-hitters duking it out inside the UFC Apex arena.

The only way to catch tonight's UFC Fight Night event is to have a subscription to ESPN+ which will cost you either $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the year. It's important to note that if you're interested in getting your UFC fix at the lowest price possible, that the prices are set to increase in mid-August, so don't delay. For the best value, you can get the Disney+ bundle which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu all for $13.99 per month. View Deal

Hall vs Strickland: how the fighters compare

Uriah Hall | 18-9-0; Height: 6ft; Reach: 79.5-inches; Age: 36; Orthodox

Sean Strickland | 23-3-0; Height: 6ft 1in; Reach: 76-inches; Age: 30; Orthodox

The main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night will see Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland battle it out for glory. Hall's last fight (at UFC 261 against Chris Weidman) ended just 17 seconds into the first round when his opponent had a freak accident - not unlike Conor McGregor at UFC 264 - when Weidman broke his leg.

Hall had nothing but good things to say about his opponent in the interview that succeeded their encounter. Before that, for reference, his three previous fights him claim victory (two by knockout and one win by decision) so he's on somewhat of a roll.

Sean Strickland is also on a four-win streak heading into this UFC Fight Night, with previous wins over the likes of Jack Marshman, Brendan Allen, and Krzysztof Jotko; with his second-round knockout of Allen being a particular highlight back in November 2020.

As for which one of the two will come out on top tonight, it really is too close to call. Hall has more experience in the octagon, but also more losses, and both men are heading into the UFC Apex centre with a lot of momentum behind them.

With all this talk of what's happening in the Middleweight division, it would be amiss not to mention what's going down in the co-main event Bantamweight bout this evening as Kang Kyung-ho takes on Rani Yahya.

Kyung-ho vs Yahya: how the fighters compare

Kang Kyung-ho | 17-8-0; Height: 5ft 8in; Reach: 73-inches; Age: 33; Orthodox

Rani Yahya | 27-10-1; Height: 5ft 5in; Reach: 67-inches; Age 36; Orthodox

Tonight's UFC Fight Night marks the return of Kang Kyung-ho to the cage after a 19-month absence from competition.

There's a fair amount of anticipation building behind the South Korean fighter to come out on top in this bout, but with Rani Yahya's respectable record - and holding black belts in BJJ and Muay Thai combined with competitive wrestling history - it's definitely going to be an uphill battle for either man.

That's not to count out Kyung-ho's BJJ prowess either. If this fight goes long, it could be all to play for, whether or not Yahya has the edge with takedowns from the standing game. All remains to be seen tonight.

UFC Fight Night: full fight card

UFC Vegas 33: Main Card

Uriah Hall vs Sean Strickland

Kang Kung-ho vs Rani Yahya

Cheyanne Buys vs Gloria De Paula

Niklas Stolze vs Jared Gooden

Ryan Benoit vs Zarrukh Adashev

Bryan Barberena vs Jason Witt

UFC Vegas 33: Prelims

Nicco Montano vs Wu Yanan

Collin Anglin vs Meslik Baghdasaryan

Chris Gruetzemancher vs Rafa Garcia

Danny Chavez vs Kai Kamaka

Jinh Yu Frey vs Ashley Yoder

Ronnie Lawerence vs Trevin Jones

Phil Rowe vs Orion Cosce