UFC Fight Island live stream ESPN buying guide: watch Fight Night online live

UFC Fight Island was a big hit last weekend for the PPV event and after a round of mid-week bouts, things are stepping up a notch again with the return of some bigger names tonight. We'll tell you everything you need to know about watching the action tonight on ESPN.

The biggest draw of the night is the fact that there's a title belt on the line as Figueiredo vs Benavidez meet once again with the winner taking home the World Flyweight Championship - you'll really want to stay up for this one. Unlike other championship events though, this one isn't a pricey PPV for the main card.

ESPN Plus is the place to be for the full night's action and you can sign up for just $4.99 a month or $49.99 for a year. Better yet though, we think the best deal is just $12.99 a month for ESPN Plus, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Note: any of the monthly subs can be canceled at any time, no long-term commitment required.

Outside of the US - Global UFC live stream guide

Tune in from 5pm ET if you want to really get a full UFC Fight Night experience with seven Fight Island prelim bouts this weekend. If you're coming in later though for the main card's five fights, then you'll want to settle in by 8pm ET.

If you're outside of the US, check out our global guide everything you need to know to arrange your viewing party to watch a UFC live stream.