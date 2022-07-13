Ubisoft relists Assassin's Creed Liberation on Steam and says it will remain playable

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD is back on Steam with a new blurb from Ubisoft affirming that the base game will remain playable even after its online elements are turned off as the publisher sunsets 15 multiplayer games .

The new Steam (opens in new tab) disclaimer reads: "DLC for this product and online elements and features will become unavailable, as of Sept 1st, 2022. The base game will continue to be playable."

This corrects some misunderstanding caused by a previous disclaimer, which was posted when the game was pulled from the Steam Store. "At the request of the publisher, Assassin's Creed Liberation HD is no longer available for sale on Steam," it read, specifically noting that the game "will not be accessible following September 1, 2022."

In a follow-up statement about the games being "decommissioned," Ubisoft only said it was "assessing all available options for players who will be impacted" by the big sunsetting. In a second statement, Ubisoft confirmed that people who already own Assassin's Creed Liberation specifically will still be able to play it going forward.

With today's update, we know that Liberation will not only remain playable, it will also still be purchasable. This follows a flood of overwhelmingly negative Steam reviews, virtually all of them citing the game's previously planned shuttering, which have tanked the game's rating.

Liberation is just one of the Assassin's Creed games on track to lose multiplayer functionality on September 1. Assassin's Creed 2, 3, Brotherhood, and Revelations are also on the chopping block along with games like Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, and Rayman Legends. However, the remastered versions of Assassin's Creed 2 and Far Cry 3 are notably exempt.