Two spinning Lynel blades make for an excellent Tears of the Kingdom crowd-control tool

One genius Tears of the Kingdom player devised a brilliant crowd-control method.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's enemies often outnumber poor Link, but our hero is rarely outgunned. The player below turns the tables on a horde of Bokoblins in the blink of an eye, thanks to a crowd control method that uses two outstretched weapons attached to one central spinning wheel.

ブループリントでコピーした装備はコピー元と同じ攻撃力。つまり、回転白銀ライネルブレードみたいな兵器も作れる！#TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/wbkxl5UbDXMay 22, 2023

What's imperative for this trick to work is realizing that equipment copied with a blueprint maintains the attack power of any weapons used in the creation. So if you use a brutal Lynel Blade in this creation, you're going to have two of the most powerful weapons in the game spinning around in a brilliant death trap.

What's more, by crouching Link can actually duck underneath the blades, while enemies around him fortunately won't show the same initiative. The blades then should protect Link from any arrows, or stones lobbed at him from afar by the likes of Boss Bokoblins.

This whole thing just goes to show you can be surrounded in Tears of the Kingdom and outnumbered, but you're never truly powerless. And hey, if you've unlocked the Autobuild feature for Link, you can save this creation and reconstruct it in the blink of an eye in you're in a jam.

If you haven't unlocked that critical feature just yet, you'll want to check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Autobuild guide for a walkthrough on how to get the ability that's admittedly easy to miss.

Other than that though, you'll want to read up on our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom weapons guide for a list of the strongest tools to use when creating this fantastic crowd-control tool.